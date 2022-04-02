Varada Patil To Play Lead Role In Colors Marathi Show Lek Majhi Durga

In a short span of time Lek Majhi Durga, a newly launched show on Colors Marathi channel, has gained huge popularity among the viewers. With an engaging story line the show has gripped the audiences. The story of the show revolves around a the lead character Durga, who is facing humiliation and discrimination in society.

Durga is fighting for her acceptance in her everyday life as she is also facing ignorance and disrespect from her father. Durga is the elder daughter of the Jagtap family, who lives in a small village near Satara. To the outside world Durga has a happy life with a loving and caring family. But in reality Durga’s father does not like her and the struggle she faces in her personal life is the main plot of the daily soap.

The latest update is that the makers will soon show a few years of leap in the serial. A recent promo shows that actress Varada Patil, known for her role of Sitabai in Hindi serial Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, will be playing the role of the grown up Durga in Lek Majhi Durga.

Lek Majhi Durga is the official Marathi remake of the Hindi show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which aired on Colors TV from May 2016 to October 2021. In the Marathi remake, popular actors Hemangi Kavi and Sushil Inamdar are seen playing key roles. The script of the show is penned by Abhijit Guru.

In recent years, a number of popular Hindi shows have been remade in Marathi and vice versa. Needless to say, some of them have even become big hits.

