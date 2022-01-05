Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Joins Director Gopichandh Malineni's NBK107 Starcast

Director Gopichandh Malineni has welcomed actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on board the NBK 107, starring South star Nandamuri Balakrishna. The director tweeted the information about Varalaxmi joining the star cast for a film that is already generating lots of excitement.

“Welcoming our ‘Jayamma’ the powerful performer, onboard to NBK107". Tagging the actor, he further wrote: “Another Role that you’ll all remember with her! ‘Nata Simham'"

Besides Varalaxmi Shruti Haasan will also be seen as the female lead opposite Balakrishna. Duniya Vijay is playing the villain in this film.

Advertisement

After Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi, the rest of the cast is also joining gradually. Varalaxmi has worked with director Gopichand before NBK107 as well. She was seen with Ravi Teja in the Gopichand directorial Krack.

According to reports, the film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is based on a true story.

Preparations are underway for the start of shooting on a large scale. S Thaman is working on the soundtrack of the film. The regular shooting of this film is supposed to start from this month itself. The fans are already very excited about the project. Now, looking at the star cast of the film, they will be even more eager to watch this film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.