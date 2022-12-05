Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Opens Up About Playing Dark Characters On Screen

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is one of the noteworthy actresses in the South film industry. She proved her acting mettle with movies like Sarkar and Vikram Vedha. The diva even received Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for her depiction of an antagonist in Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar. In a recent interview, Varalaxmi spoke about her experience of portraying negative characters. She said that it was extremely difficult to get into the skin of dark characters like Pechi and Komalavalli (Pappa). The actress also said that she was determined to get the nuances of her characters perfectly, and she left no stone unturned to portray them with utmost perfection.

Directed by N, Linguswamy, Sandakozhi 2 narrates the story of Balu, who strives hard to protect his family from a man with evil intentions. The film was not a roaring success like its prequel, but the cast’s acting performances were appreciated by critics. Sarkar, directed by AR Murugadoss, narrated the story of an NRI businessman, who gets the biggest shock when his vote is cast by someone else. He decides to investigate the matter but finds himself stuck between two corrupt politicians. Sarkar received mixed reviews, with critics pointing out that makers had nothing novel to offer in terms of storyline.

On the work front, Varalaxmi is gearing up for her upcoming movie Kondraal Paavam, directed by Dayal Padmanabhan. She shared a post on Instagram, informing about this development and also wrote a thank you note to her colleagues. The cast and director danced to the song Soni De Nakhre from the film Partner, directed by David Dhawan. Dayal was overwhelmed with emotions on reading this heart-warming post and commented, “I should thank you mam for your cooperation & passion towards our movie..! Fans were also happy with Varalaxmi’s incredible weight transformation. Many of them asked her to reveal details about her weight loss journey.

Kondraal Paavam, touted to be a crime thriller, will be set against the backdrop of a lonely house in Dharmapuri.

