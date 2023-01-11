Varisu and Thunivu Release: Ajith Kumar Fan Dies After Falling from Lorry, Film Posters Torn, Police Disperses Crowd

Tamil superstars Ajith Kumar and Vijay might not want to encourage the supposed rivalry between them, but dedicated fans do not seem to want to let it go. Ajith and Vijay’s films, Thunivu and Varisu, have released on the same day after 8 years, leading to immense fan frenzy and a renewed zest about competition and comparisons by the fans.

The films have released today, ahead of Pongal. Fans were in celebration mode with both the film having early morning shows across the city.

During early screenings of the two films, fans of Ajith Kumar tore posters of Vijay starrer Varisu. Fans of Vijay tore also posters of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai. Since both films have released on the same day after so long, people gathered in large numbers to watch them.

Fans were seen celebrating outside Rohini Theatre in Chennai. The police had to use mild baton charge to disperse the massive crowd that had gathered.

While fans of both the stars celebrated and enjoyed at the theatres, one Ajith fan lost his life during the Thunivu movie celebration in Chennai. According to reports, the young Ajith fan died while dancing on a lorry on the road in front of Rohini theatre in Chennai, reported ETimes.

Fans got on top of a moving lorry that was crossing the theatre and started dancing on it ahead of the first show of the film. Reports say that the young fan suffered serious injury in his spinal cord as he fell from the lorry and was admitted to a hospital. Unfortunately, the young fan passed away.

The Greater Chennai Police resorted to caning early Wednesday after the fans of actors Vijay and Ajith turned violent by tearing the posters of ‘Varisu’ of Vijay and ‘Thunivu’ of Ajith.

Both the movies were released this morning and a heavy rush was witnessed in all the theaters across the state. In Chennai, police took into custody a few unruly people. Notably, in 2014, Vijay and Ajith had releases on the same day with ‘Veeram’ of Ajith clashing with ‘Jilla’ of Vijay.

