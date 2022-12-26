Varisu Audio Launch: Rashmika Mandanna Dances To Ranjithame With Jani Master

The highly-anticipated Varisu audio launch was held in Chennai on Saturday, December 24. As expected, Thalapathy Vijay’s speech stole the show. The stage was on fire with back-to-back performances. Along with Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Now a video in which the actress is shaking a leg with choreographer Jani Master has gone viral.

In the video shared by a fan page on Twitter, Rashmika can be seen dancing to Ranjithame with Master Jani. They both can be seen acing the hook step of the song like a pro on the stage. The audience can be seen cheering behind them as they enjoyed the performance.

Watch the performance here:

Another video from the night is making rounds on social media platforms that have stolen millions of hearts. In the video, Vijay is seen crooning Ranjithame while Rashmika can be seen sitting among the audience enjoying, smiling and cheering for her co-actor.

The performance was impromptu as no one expected the superstar to sing the track himself. The actor also did the hook step of the song while singing. The audience can be seen cheering as Thalapathy Vijay put the stage on fire.

The video has been shared by the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). The caption of the Twitter post read: “Thalapathy Vijay sings Ranjithame song from Varisu at the Varisu Audio Launch, Rashmika Mandanna reacts in a super cute way."

Varisu, starring Vijay and Rashmika, is gearing up for its release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, next year. It also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in pivotal roles. Touted to be a wholesome entertainer is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Vijay’s Varisu is also locking horns with Ajith’s Thunivu. Varisu is getting released both in Tamil and Telugu (Vaarasudu) simultaneously.

