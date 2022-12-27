Varisu Audio Launch To Premiere on Sun TV; Know Date, Time and Other Details

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu have left no stone unturned in promoting the film. The audio launch of the film was held on Saturday, December 24, in Chennai where thousands of Vijay fans attended the event with full enthusiasm and cheer. Now the audience, who missed the live event, can enjoy it on their TV screens. The event will be aired on Sun TV at 6:30 pm on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023. The television channels unveiled the promo of the event on social media.

The promo begins with Vijay crooning Ranjithame, followed by Master Jani and Rashmika Mandanna dancing to the song as they do the hook step, Vijay can be seen enjoying. Then Rashmika can be heard calling Thalapathy Vijay a cute and shy person. Then she said, “I like you," while her co-star blushed. The audience can be seen enjoying continuously cheering in the background.

The caption of the post loosely translated said: “Grand music launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s movie ‘Varisu’ which lives in your heart… Don’t miss out on your Sun TV on 1st January at 6.30 pm. Stay Tuned Nanba and Nanbis…"

Watch the promo here:

Varisu is touted to be a commercial entertainer with family elements. It has been directed by Vamshi Paidpally and is set to hit the cinema halls on January 12. Backed by Dil Raju, the film will see Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead characters. Prakash Raj will be seen as the antagonist, while Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha and others will be seen in crucial roles.

Varisu will be clashing at the box office with H Vinoth directorial Thunivu featuring Ajith Kumar.

