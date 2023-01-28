It has been over two weeks but Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu continues to rake in some good money. Currently, the Indian box office is gripped with Pathaan fever. Most theatres across the country are filling fast and the major screens have been allotted to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Even though Varisu clashed with Thunivu on its release, the film is basking in box office glory.

Varisu has officially entered the Rs 250 crore club. The film has reportedly earned a total collection of Rs 280 crore gross worldwide, while in Tamil Nadu it has solely collected Rs 124 crore. And it has already become the second biggest box office earner in Vijay’s career. The star’s 2019 sports drama Bigil remains the biggest box-office hit of his career.

According to Sacnilk, Varisu had an overall 20.47 per cent Tamil Occupancy on Friday, January 27. The film also saw overall 12.81 per cent and 40.43 per cent in Hindi and Telugu occupancy, respectively.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu has raked in Rs 175 crore by market estimates during the same period. The film is close to the collection of Ajith’s 2019 biggest commercial hit Viswasam. Chances are Thunivu might even overtake Viswasam by the end of its theatrical run.

As the weekend is here, both films are likely to see some growth.

Varisu is an out-and-out family entertainer, written and helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film was produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations for a huge budget. Apart from Vijay, the film has a stellar star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth Meka and Shaam in prominent roles. Composer S Thaman scored the tunes and most of the songs are chartbusters.

