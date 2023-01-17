Varisu Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film Mints Over Rs 160 Crore Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu had a terrific start in Tamil Nadu. Despite competing at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, the film garnered excellent box office results. Varisu has made around Rs 168.83 crores gross worldwide reportedly, including Rs 120.83 crores from India and Rs 48 crores overseas. Varisu is rapidly approaching the one million milestone, not only in India but even in North America. But the situation is quite the opposite in its neighboring Telugu speaking states, where Vaarasudu (its Telugu version’s name) has underperformed. Let’s take a look at Varisu’s territorial breakup:

Nizam- Rs 2.71 crore

Ceded- Rs 0.82 crore

Uttarandhra- Rs 0.74 crore

East- Rs 0.37 crore

West- Rs 0.34 crore

Guntur- Rs 0.35 crore

Krishna- Rs 0.27 crore

Nellore- Rs 0.24 crore

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana total- Rs 5.94 crore

The movie made over Rs 150 crore in just five days, according to its fifth box office day report. The film will have yet another interesting day at the box office today, on January 17, as it is a holiday in Tamil Nadu. As per film critics, the holiday season officially began on Saturday and will go through Tuesday, with a little extra push for one or two more days.

The day-wise breakdown for the box office collections of Varisu in India:

Wednesday: Rs 26.7 crore

Thursday: Rs 11.55 crore

Friday: Rs 10.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.4 crore

Sunday: Rs 20.5 crore

Monday: Rs 15 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 102.25 crore (early estimates)

