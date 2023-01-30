Vijay-starrer Varisu surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. It took the film three weeks to accomplish this feat. After Bigil and Master, this is Vijay’s third film to score a double century at the box office. Over the course of its third weekend, the movie made around Rs 9.50 crore, with the majority of the revenue coming from Tamil Nadu. The state contributed the lion’s share of around Rs 8.50 crore to the collection this weekend. On the other hand, in Telugu-speaking states, the share has so far remained at Rs 23.25 crore overall.

In Telugu-speaking states, it is expected that the film can become a hit. Moreover, film critics have observed a drop in collections, particularly outside Tamil Nadu from the previous weekend, but the hold has been strong in the home state, with only a 50% drop from the second weekend.

Advertisement

The movie has made approximately Rs 135 crore in Tamil Nadu so far, and it is expected to earn around Rs 150 crore overall, making it the third-highest-grossing movie in the history of the Tamil-speaking region. The movie’s huge competition with Thunivu in Tamil Nadu hindered its holiday box office performance. Had it been released alone, the movie’s earnings would have likely increased by 10% to 20%.

Every Vijay film since Mersal in 2017, aside from Beast, has essentially done amazing business in Tamil Nadu theatres. The standard practice of using distributor ROI as a criterion for making decisions in trade only functions when the distribution rights are offered at reasonable prices. Any movie that already had the rights sold at blockbuster pricing cannot get that kind of recovery. The best you can hope for is that those prices are restored, and Varisu will likely work to make that happen.

The following table enlists the box-office collection of Varisu by region:

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu - Rs 135 crore

Karnataka - Rs 14.50 crore

Kerala - Rs 13.50 crore

AP/TS - Rs 26.50 crore

Rest of India - Rs 14.50 crore

Read all the Latest Movies News here