Varisu: Dil Raju Clarifies 'Vijay Is Bigger Star Than Ajith in TN' Statement After Massive Backlash

Varisu producer Dil Raju faced massive flak from fans after he said that Vijay is a ‘bigger star’ than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu. It is no secret that Vijay and Ajith’s fandoms are often at loggerheads. To top it off, both the actors’ films — Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu — are clashing at the box office in January. Amid the fan war, Dil Raju’s statement only left fans upset. However, the producer is now clarified his statement.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Dil Raju said that his words were ‘misconstrued’. “I am a lover of cinema and I have made 50 films. I made a reference to Vijay garu and Ajith garu only in the context of the theaters issue but the essence was not taken and instead something else was blown out of all proportions," he said.

Last week, a video of Dil Raju speaking about Varisu went viral. In the video, he pointed out that while Thunivu and Varisu have received an equal number of screens, he is not satisfied. He expressed his plans of reaching out to Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai to request more screens to play Varisu as he feels Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith Kumar in TN.

His thoughts did not go down well, especially with Ajith fans. Several fans took to Twitter and slammed him. If that wasn’t enough, he was also criticised for giving the Telugu dubbed version of Varisu more screens in Telugu-speaking states instead of giving enough slots for Telugu releases such as Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy. Both films are slated to release on the occasion of Sankranti 2023, which falls around the same time as Pongal.

It is now to see which movie rules over the box office in January.

