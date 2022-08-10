Varisu: Here's An Update On Shaam's Character From The Thalapathy Vijay Project

Varisu, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer, is brisking at a good pace. The film is nearing the final stage of its shooting and the crew is currently working on a big schedule in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, pictures and videos from the current schedule of shooting for Varisu have surfaced on the Internet.

The latest video shows a fight scene featuring Vijay and Shaam, who will be seen playing his elder brother of Vijay. In the clip, both the actors are seen on the same side taking on goons, dressed as harbour workers.

Shaam, who played a minor role in Khushi directed by S.J. Suryah, will share screen space with Vijay after 22 years. The film had Vijay and Jyotika playing the lead.

The upcoming film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Varisu ensembles one of the biggest stars cast in recent times including actors Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Jayasudha, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others.

Thaman is composing music for Vijay for the first time. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is slated to release on Pongal 2023. A blend of comedy, romance, action, and sentiment, Varisu will hit theatres with a dubbed Telugu version.

Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ahishor Solomon are the faces behind the script of the film. Varisu is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The technical crew of the film consists of Karthik Palani, who is handling cinematographer, while, Praveen KL is in charge of the editing department.

