Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu released in cinema halls on January 11 and received overwhelming response from the fans and positive reviews from the critics. A family entertainer, Varisu went on to become a commercial success with a gross collection of Rs 280.46 crore at the box office. The blockbuster is now all set to premiere on OTT as well.

According to reports, Varisu will premiere on Amazon prime on February 22. The official announcement is expected to be made in a few days. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Officially, there’s no word on when the Hindi version will be available on OTT. Varisu is going to premiere on OTT more than a month after it opened in theatres.

Apart from the OTT release date, reports regarding the date of television premiere have also surfaced on social media. According to reports, the TV premiere is slated to be on April 14. The official announcement is awaited from the producers.

Varisu narrates the story of Rajendran (Sarath Kumar), a business tycoon who is eager to ensure that his business has the right successor. The first and second sons, Jai (Srikanth) and Ajay (Shaam) want to grab the chairman’s position and follow what their father expects them to do. Vijay Rajendran’s third son (Vijay) has a difference of opinion with his methods and chooses to stay away. Just when Rajendran learns that he is counting his days, he is disappointed with his both sons and makes Vijay his successor. This doesn’t go well with Jai and Ajay, and they join hands with Rajendran’s arch rival Jayaprakash (Prakash Raj). Can Vijay prove himself to be a worthy successor to his father and reunite his now-broken family? The main plot of the film revolves around this.

Vijay will next be seen portraying the male lead in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in to essay a pivotal role in the movie. The title of this film will be unveiled at 17:00 PM today, February 3. This is going to be the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

