Varisu Review: Thaman S Reveals He Burst Into Tears While Watching Emotional Scenes

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited Tamil film Varisu finally hit the big screen on Wednesday, January 11. While the film is receiving rave reviews from the audiences, music composer Thaman S has now shared his review of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. He mentioned that Varisu left him in tears. Thaman shared a picture with Vijay and lavished him with oodles of praise in a post on Twitter.

In the photo, the Kollywood superstar looked dapper in a brown shirt over black denim pants, while the composer donned a light-grey shirt over white pants. Along with tweeting the picture on Tuesday, January 10, Thaman S wrote, “Vijay Anna, I cried from the heart watching all the emotional scenes dear anna, tears are precious. Varisu movie is my family anna it’s close to my heart. Thanks for giving me this biggest opportunity dear anna love u, Blockbuster Varisu from tomorrow."

Varisu is a family action entertainer. On January 4, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer, which received an impressive response from the masses. The intriguing trailer gave fans a glimpse into the film’s plot, which revolves around Vijay Rajendran, the son of a reputed business tycoon, played by Thalapathy Vijay. Due to unfavourable circumstances, he is forced to take responsibility for his father’s business. That’s when his life turns upside down.

So far, Varisu has reportedly sold tickets worth Rs 11.49 crores through advance bookings for the opening day. This is only from the Tamil version of the film, as the Hindi and Telugu versions are set to release on January 13 and January 14, respectively.

The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also stars Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha and Jayasudha in prominent roles.

