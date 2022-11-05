Varisu Song Ranjithame: Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna Set Dance Floor on Fire With Killer Moves In Peppy Track

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping an intriguing poster of the first track from Varisu, the makers have finally unveiled the peppy track Ranjithame featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay. The peppy dance number has been crooned by Vijay, along with M M Manasi, and the composition has been provided by S Thaman. The clip shows Thalapathy Vijay grooving with a group of dancers.

Ranjithame is a fusion of both modern beats and Tamil folk music, ‘koothu paatu’. The lyric video features Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, in vibrant costumes. We also get to see some BTS scenes in the video. Vijay and Rashmika are seen setting the dance floor on fire in this peppy track with their killer dance moves.

Rashmika too took to social media to drop the video of the song and also penned a note. She wrote, “Song shoots are never easy but when you have a song like this, a co-star like this, a team like this and dancers like these… wohooooo.. it’s worth aaaaaaalllll the pain. So exciting this is! Now the song is yours.. have fun you guys!! ."

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharishi and Oopiri fame, Varisu is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Other than Vijay and Rashmika, the film features Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu. Going by the promos, it looks like Vijay plays the role of a man returning to his hometown from abroad.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 12 January 2023 in the week of Pongal. Varisu will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu on Pongal 2023. Varisu will be simultaneously released in Telugu as Vaarasudu. After Varisu, Vijay is expected to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film.

