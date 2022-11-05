Varisu Song Ranjithame’s Second Promo Out, Thalapahty Vijay Sets Stage On Fire

Vamshi Paidipally-directorial Varisu grabbed headlines ever since Thalapathy Vijay announced lending his voice for the first time for a single track.

Earlier, the film’s team released a promo video of Vijay’s song Ranjithame and

it crossed over 1 million views in less than a day. Now, the production house

of Varisu, Sri Venkateswara Creations, has released another promo of the song.

“The next song to join this playlist arrives Tomorrow Nanba #Ranjithame

From Tomorrow 5:30 PM #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi@iamRashmika@MusicThaman@Lyricist_Vivek@manasimm@AlwaysJani @TSeries #Ranjithame #Varisu #VarisuPongal,’’ Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted on November 4.

This one-minute promo of the song showcases different avatars of Vijay and the actor’s hook steps in different movies. It also gives a short glimpse of Vijay’s songs like Yaar Indha Saalai Oram, Kelamal Kaiyile, Mozha Mozhannu and Chandira Mandalathai. The promo has received 3.8 million views on Twitter, along with 21,000 re-tweets.

In the first promo of Ranjithame, Vijay flaunted his energetic

dance moves in the yet-to-be-released song, for which he has lent his voice.

The promo showcased Vijay’s impressive performance, as he is seen matching

difficult steps with two background dancers. Within an hour of its release,

Ranjithame’s first promo trended on Twitter and YouTube with more than 1

million views. His admirers flocked to the comment section to shower praises.

Ranjithame is co-sung by MM Manasi and the lyrics have been penned

by Vivek. It appears to be a fun dance number, and is likely to emerge as a

chartbuster. The response received by both the promo is a testament to the same.

Varisu is written by ace filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The film

features actors Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. This family entertainer will also be released in Telugu under the title Varasudu.

