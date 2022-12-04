Varisu Song Thee Thalapathy: High Energy Track Is A True Tribute To Thalapathy Vijay's Epic Journey

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping a foot-tapping number Ranjithamme from the much anticipated Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapahthy Vijay starrer film Varisu, the makers have finally dropped film’s second track - Thee Thalapathy. The high energy number is crooned by STR (Silambarasan) and music by Thaman.

Thee Thalapathy is a tribute to Thalapathy Vijay’s 30 years long journey in the industry. The first, yet a crazy combination of Thalapathy Vijay and sensational director Vamshi Paidipally is already creating a buzz. The energetic track sees the mind-blowing combination of STR with Thaman, which has taken social media by storm. The high beats and the energetic singing by STR himself is a highlight of the song for the upcoming out-and-out entertainer. One can also see, Vijay is dancing to the steps choreographed by Jani master. A loop-worthy track that has the potential to go viral in no time.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Rashmika dropped the track and wrote, “Yaaaaaay it’s out it’s out it’s out.. let’s enjoy this together my loves.❤️ #TheeThalapathy."

Advertisement

Check out the track here:

Titled Vaarasudu in Telugu, Vamshi Paidipally’s highly anticipated film will have a grand Sankranthi release. S Thaman scored a foot-tapping number titled Ranjithame that was crooned by Vijay himself alongside MM Mansi, while Vivek penned the lyrics.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Varisu, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. A source from the set of Varisu has revealed a surprising fact. The source said Vijay is charging Rs 100 crore for this project. The actor also lent his voice to his first single Ranjithame in the film.

Check the track here:

Advertisement

The peppy tunes and the sizzling chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna were the highlights of this upbeat number. Earlier, a Tamil version of the music was released and became a massive hit among viewers. The track has been composed by S Thaman, while Ramajogayya Sastry has written its lyrics.

The acclaimed actor’s forthcoming film Varisu will be a family comedy, which will be concurrently released in Tamil and Telugu. The film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is expected to be released in theatres during Pongal 2023. For his 67th film, which has the working title of Thalapathy 67, Vijay will shortly team up with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The gangster drama, which is what it is being billed as, is anticipated to begin filming around the first week of December this year, with a big premiere.

Read all the Latest Movies News here