Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay To Shoot Action-packed Emotional Climax Of The Film In This City

Thalapathy Vijay fans are super excited to witness the magic of their favourite hero in his upcoming film - Varisu. The Dil Raju production is set to be released in theatres on Pongal 2023 release, and the countdown has just begun. The movie is special for many reasons it marks the collaboration of Vijay with Rashmika Mandanna, and also rides on a formidable ensemble from Tamil and Telugu film industries. The film gearing up for a January opening and as per the latest report, the shoot is proceeding at a brisk pace.

As per a report in PinkVilla, Vijay is currently shooting for a chartbuster song in Bellari, which will be wrapped up by November 19. A source close to the development revealed, “Right after calling it a wrap on the song shoot, Vijay and the entire team will be off to Hyderabad to shoot the action-packed climax of the film. It’s a 10-day shoot, and the entire climax block is said to be high on action and emotion. The entire cast, including, Rashmika, will be present in the climax shoot of the film. The film will be wrapped up by December 5."

There is another technical crew that’s off to Ladakh to shoot for some montage sequences for Varisu as the makers are attempting to create a big action entertainer for the Pongal audience. The movie will see a release in multiple languages, and we will be bringing an update on all languages that Varisu is targeting in a fortnight.

The Pongal weekend is going to witness one of the biggest clashes of the year. Two of Tamil cinema’s biggest crowd-pullers – Ajith Kumar and Vijay (named alphabetically) – with Thunivu and Varisu. The exact release date of both films are yet unannounced, and that too is expected to happen by early December. After Varisu, Vijay is expected to start Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next and follow it up with the Atlee directorial.

Earlier, the makers of Varisu dropped a quirky track from the film titled Ranjithame featuring both Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in stylish avatars. The peppy dance number from the film has further piqued the curiosity of the fans.

