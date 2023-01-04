Varisu Trailer Out: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna Promise Pongal Dhamaka; Watch

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, the makers of the much anticipated Rashimka Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay starrer film - Varisu - have finally dropped its trailer today. The family-drama is due to arrive in cinemas during Pongal in January. Varisu has been directed by Vamshi Paidipall and its music has been composed by S Thaman.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Earlier in the day, the makers of the Varisu started a countdown for the trailer release with posters of the film.

Ahead of the film’s release, a video of S Thaman surfaced on social media. In the video, S Thaman has revealed that Varisu will have as many as 5 songs and one dance number. This particular video was shared on Twitter by a fan and has increased the buzz around Varisu.

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavourable circumstances. The film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will be headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Two songs of the film have already been released. Recently, the makers launched Varisu’s third single track, Soul of Varisu. The song is high on emotions and has won many hearts. S Thaman unveiled the song on Twitter and penned a heartwarming note. The famous composer wrote, “It’s for you Amma. Coming to hug your ears for Years. We all Love Our Mother Right Dedicating this Track to them Love U Amma."

Trade analysts are predicting that Varisu will do great business in states like Tamil Nadu and Telugu. Varisu is touted as a romantic drama and boasts of a stellar cast.Varisu is touted to be a commercial entertainer with family elements. It has been directed by Vamshi Paidpally and is set to hit the cinema halls on January 12.

Varisu will hit the cinema halls on January 12, 2023. It will lock horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office. The Kollywood superstars are set to have a face-off after a long gap of over eight years.

