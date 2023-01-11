Varisu: Vamshi Paidipally Claims Fans Will Be Blown Away By Film’s ‘Interesting Scenes’

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has finally debuted in theatres on January 11. Amid much anticipation, Varisu is climbing the ladder of success quite rapidly, it seems. Ahead of Pongal, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial has reserved a decent amount of movie screens, with the first show starting as early as 4 am. While the buzz around Varisu is at its peak, the film’s director has now revealed that the family action entertainer is weaved with elements of surprise and mystery that the trailer has deliberately not tapped into.

During a special interview, Vamshi Paidipally shared that there is a lot more to the film than what meets the eye. He urged movie buffs to not judge the entire film going by its trailer. He also added saying the film is infused with surprises and twists, which will leave audiences stupefied. Varisu’s trailer only captures the genre of the film, hinting at the basic aspects of what moviegoers are going to expect.

The director claims that Varisu is embedded with “interesting scenes" that fans might not expect even in their wildest dreams. “We have shown some scenes in the trailer so that the fans who are coming to see the film should come in a certain kind of mindset. The trailer is to prepare the fans mentally. There will be nothing that the fans expected when they watch the film in the theatre," shared Vamshi Paidipally.

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna play lead roles in Varisu, alongside Sangeetha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu, to name a few, in supporting roles. The film’s plot revolves around the son of a reputed business tycoon who is forced to take the reins of his father’s business owing to unfavourable situations. Varisu has locked horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunvi at the box office, resulting in an epic clash.

