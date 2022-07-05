Varisu: Vijay Heads To Hyderabad For Shooting

Vijay has been busy shooting for his next Varisu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The third schedule of the film was recently completed in Chennai and now, the team has reached Hyderabad. Thalapathy Vijay was spotted at Hyderabad airport and his photos and videos have surfaced online.

The shooting will take place in Annapurna Studios and will continue till July 25. Later, Thalapathy Vijay and the team of Varisu will return to Chennai for the fifth schedule, which will begin in the first week of August.

The shooting is expected to be completed by September and the film is slated to release on the occasion of Pongal 2023. Varisu is reportedly an emotional drama and will be dubbed in various languages.

This is the first time that Rashmika Mandanna will share the screen with Vijay in a film. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay, the film will also have Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Shaam, Sangeetha, Khushbu, Samyuktha Shamuganathan, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

Varisu is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and the music is being composed by Thaman. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay has completed 25 years in the film industry today. The actor has been receiving immense praise and appreciation from his fans and co-workers. Vijay made his acting debut with the film Naalaiya Theerpu. He has also collaborated with his father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar for many films.

After Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Thalapathy 67, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to release in April 2023.

