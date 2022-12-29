Varisu Vs Thunivu: Actress Abarnathi Reveals The Film She’ll Watch First

Actress Abarnathi kickstarted her career as a model and fashion designer in her college days. The diva then got the chance to work in the popular reality show Enga Veetu Mapillai, which aired on Colors Tamil. Since then, there has been no looking back for Abarnathi. She will next be seen in the family drama Udanpaal on Aha.

During a promotional event for the film, Abarnathi was asked which one from among the Varisu and Thunivu will she watch first? In her response, the actress revealed that she will watch Thunivu first as she is a huge fan of Ajith Kumar.

Meanwhile, Abarnathi is every bit excited about her upcoming project Udanpaal, which is all set to premiere on Aha on December 30. Touted to be a black comedy, Udanpaal revolves around the life of two siblings, who decide to murder their father for their selfish needs. However, when their father gets to know about the sinister motives of his children, he comes up with a plan to thwart their evil intentions.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Abarnathi unveiled the first look poster of Udanpaal on Instagram. The caption of her post read, “Here’s the first look of #udanpaal! They are not your regular family, they’re full of surprises! Neengale aha Tamil ku vandhu paarungalen"

In addition to this movie, Abarnathi has also been in the limelight for bagging the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for her film Thaen, written and directed by Ganesh Vinayak. For those who have not seen the movie, Thaen is based on a real-life incident. It narrates the story of a man, from an economically backward class, who carries his dead wife to the cremation ground because he is unable to pay for the mortuary van.

Read all the Latest Movies News here