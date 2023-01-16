Varisu Vs Thunivu Day 5 BO Collection: Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar Films Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Varisu, the latest film from South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, has finally surpassed the milestone of Rs 100 crore in India after a successful first weekend at the box office. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has collected more than 20 crore on day 5. The film also marks Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration. If we talk about the worldwide collection, Varisu has collected 149 crores.

Vijay’s Varisu clashed with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office. On its first day, Thunivu dominated the box office figures. Talking about its box office report, the film has managed to hold its position at the box office despite receiving strong competition from Vijay’s emotional drama. Thunivu has also entered the 100 crore club in India.

Additionally, the release of Varisu’s Telugu counterpart, Vaarasudu, has also boosted the movie’s box office collection, and the Telugu-speaking states have also given the movie high praise. As Varisu has been performing well at the box office, its producers have crowned it a Pongal winner.

Varisu, which is a family drama/action thriller, Vijay plays a young guy who returns to help his family through a challenging period while a competing firm is attempting to damage them. The movie is the first Tamil-language production by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The movie was released on January 11. Along with Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj is also part of the movie. Both in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Varisu has been running well. Friday saw the Hindi release of the movie, which has drawn a sizable audience from the North.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has stated that the Hindi version has received an amazing response from fans. It has collected 3.88 crore in the first weekend.

Vijay was last seen in Beast alongside Pooja Hegde. As per the official synopsis, the plot revolves around Veera Raghavan, played by Vijay, who has been trapped inside “a shopping mall in Chennai had been hijacked by terrorists who held the visitors as hostages." Veera Raghavan then decides to save the hostages by eliminating the terrorists.

