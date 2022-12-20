Varisu’s Next Song Is Out, S Thaman Says, 'It’s for you Amma'

The Pongal is all set to entertain all of us as we will be seeing a box-office battle between Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The two high-profile projects are causing quite a stir on social media. Both Vijay and Ajith are well-received by the audience.

Music composer S Thaman announced the release date for the next single from the Varisu music album on Monday. He shared a tweet and wrote, “It’s For U Amma Coming to Hug Ur Ears For Years We All Love Our Mother Right Dedicating This Track to Them Love U Amma." Earlier, two more songs from the album have already been released by the filmmakers.

Varisu will be released in Tamil Nadu alongside Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. It’s expected to be one of the year’s biggest box office clashes. Raju sparked outrage last week when he claimed Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith.

Advertisement

Varisu and Thunivu are expected to hit the theatres on January 12. Prabhu, Shaam, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Samyuktha Karthick, Sangeetha Krish, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah, and Yogi Babu also star in Varisu.

The two high-profile projects are causing quite a stir on social media. Both Vijay and Ajith are well-received by the audience. Udhayanidhi Stalin, a film producer, actor, and politician, previously announced the screen-sharing arrangement for the two high-budget films.

Thunivu has been directed by Vinoth and Boney Kapoor has produced it. Ajith is seen relaxing in a recliner while holding a gun in the first look poster. The actor is also wearing an ear stud and a large white beard in the photo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here