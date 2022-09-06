Varsha Usgaonkar Asked to Apologise For New Fish Company Ad

Varsha Usgaonkar, who is affectionately known as an evergreen actress in Marathi cinema, has recently come under attack for a new commercial. The actress has done a commercial for an online fish-selling company.

Reportedly, Akhil Maharashtra Fishermen Action Committee has gone belligerent against the actress, and the committee’s Women President Naina Patil said, “Varsha Usgaonkar should apologize to us otherwise we will feed her rotten fish."

“It is very unfortunate that a hardworking woman is insulted by the veteran female actors of Marathi cinema and this shows the mentality towards the poor," Naina Patil went on to add.

Speaking on the same, Vice Chairman of the Committee Adv. Kamalakar Kandekar warned the company and said, “The online company which posted this advertisement should apologize to the Koli women, otherwise they will be served with a legal notice, similarly, this advertisement should be removed from all platforms, otherwise a lawsuit will be filed against the company."

“Also, if you want to expand your business, do it, but if you are doing business by defaming fishermen and Koli women for your benefit will not be tolerated. This advertisement is being condemned in the entire state and the government should take immediate action on the advertisement otherwise the fishermen themselves will take their own steps," said the Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Varsha has worked in several Marathi as well as Bollywood movies. In her heyday, during the 1990s, she emerged as the most popular actress in the regional cinema industry. Presently, Varsha can be seen playing the supporting role of Nandini Yashwant Shirke-Patil in Star Pravah’s popular Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.

