Varshini Sounderajan Exudes Elegance in a Bright Yellow Traditional Outfit

Telugu actress and anchor Varshini Sounderajan has cemented her place in fans’ hearts with her acting prowess and comic timing. Besides acting and hosting, she also spends quite some time on social media, entertaining viewers with her hilarious reels. Varshini’s love for ethnic wear is quite evident from her Instagram handle. Recently, the Malli Modalaindi actress grabbed eyeballs, yet again, after she shared a string of pictures rocking a bright yellow traditional outfit.

Advertisement

Draped in a unique fusion of saree and lehenga, Varshini’s vibrant attire shelled out major fashion goals for fans. The actress donned an intricately embroidered bright yellow blouse with a matching lehenga skirt.

To add a subtle contrast to the all-yellow outfit, Vanshini Sounderajan complemented her look with a sheer pink chiffon dupatta, draped as a pallu. In terms of her makeup, she opted for smokey eyes with a dewy look. Vanshini rounded off her makeup with pink lips and a mustard yellow bindi. The 28-year-old actress paired her outfit with minimal accessories, which comprised a pearl-encrusted choker and a pair of golden jhumkas.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her saree-cum-lehenga look. To show their admiration for the actress, fans called her “Beautiful", “Gorgeous", “Awesome" and “Stunning" in the comments section of her post. Some of them even went all hearts in the comments.

Advertisement

Vanshini’s traditional photoshoots are a hit among fashion enthusiasts. She carries sarees with grace and elegance, something that is widely appreciated by social media users. Take a look at some of her amazing saree-clad looks below:

Varshini Sounderajan was last seen in the Telegu film Malli Modalaindi. Helmed by TG Keerthi Kumar, the romantic comedy also starred Sumanth, Naina Ganguly and Pavani Reddy in lead roles. Malli Modalaindi is currently streaming on the OTT platform Zee5.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here