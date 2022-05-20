Varun, Akshara Reddy's Latest Photoshoot Sparks Wedding Rumours; What We Know

Varun and Akshara Reddy, who became best friends after in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, recently took part in a photoshoot and the pictures from it went viral. Following that, there were rumours that they had tied the nuptial knot. However, later it was reported that the photo shoot was for a popular media website.

Despite the clarification, Varun and Akshara fans were left swooning over their pictures. They were delighted to see their favourite pair wearing such beautiful outfits.

In this reel, Akshara is seen wearing a shimmering silver lehenga. Akshara looks beautiful with kohl-smudged eyes. She has accentuated her look with a neckpiece and Matha Patti. Akshara is making heads turn with her million dollar smile. Varun also looks every bit handsome in a light blue sherwani. Fans showered a lot of heart shaped emoticons in the comment section praising Varun and Akshara.

In another reel, Akshara and Varun looked adorable together in black outfits. Akshara looked resplendent in a black gown, while Varun looked dapper in a black coat and colour-coordinated pants. Fans wrote that both of them looked stunning. Others wrote that they can’t wait for the pictures. Rest wrote that they are the best couple to date. A user was left confused with so many photo shoot reels. She wrote if the duo was getting married?

In this reel, they posed in Tamil wedding outfits. Fans were in love with their traditional avatar as well. Their fans wrote that they want this photo shoot to happen for real. Rest wrote that Akshara and Varun are made for each other. Another user wrote that if teasers are so exciting, the actual post will be amazing. Many also wrote Varukshara, joining the initials of their names.

Besides this photo shoot assignment, there were reports some time ago that both were teaming up for a film as well. No official confirmation was made in this regard.

