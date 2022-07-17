Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Announce Wrap on Bawaal’s Schedule In Poland: ‘On To The Next’

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have wrapped the Bawaal schedule in Poland and are set to move to the next. The Student of The Year actor took to Instagram and announced the wrap by posting a couple of beautiful pictures from the mesmerising location. To note, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial marks Janhvi and Varun’s first collaboration and their off-screen chemistry has got everyone excited for Bawaal.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Varun shared a couple of snaps with Janhvi in an open ground. Janvi looks uber cool in funky shorts, a white top as she poses with Varun who is also dressed in sporty attire. Along with the post, he wrote, “Hawaayein ☁️ Finished another sched in Krakow now on to the next."

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the duo.

Lisa Haydon was among the first ones to comment on the post. She wrote, “You both look so good 🙌."

Fans flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons, as the pictures raised their excitement for the upcoming film.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Varun and Janhvi reportedly visited the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland to prepare for their film. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists do, and heard the history of the place in a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connect with the film’s plot, which has completely been kept under wraps for now."

The publication further quoted the source as saying, “It’s a special script for all the stakeholders. The shoot so far has gone off very well, with Nitesh Tiwari and team capturing the visual basis essence of the premise. He has shot the entire film at real locations so far - be it in India or abroad, sticking to the need of the story, and Sajid, as a producer, has gone all out to get all the formalities of shoot sorted."

Bawaal is being directed by National- Award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his film Chhichhore. Varun and Janhvi started filming for the movie earlier in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after which they filmed for a while in Amsterdam.

The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of JugJugg Jeeyo which was released on June 24. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul among others. He also has Bhediya in the pipeline with Kriti Sanon. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Mr And Mrs Mahi.

