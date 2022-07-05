Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Are Having 'Bawaal' Time In Amsterdam; Will Next Head To Poland

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the first time for Bawaal. On Tuesday, the two actors took to social media and dropped a picture as they wrapped up the Amsterdam shooting schedule of the film. In the click, Varun and Janhvi can be seen twinning in white. With their simple yet heartwarming smiles, the two actors look absolutely stunning in the picture. In the caption, Janhvi also mentioned that will be next heading to Poland for another shooting schedule of Bawaal. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam 💥 Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?" the caption read.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. While actor Varun Sharma dropped red heart emojis, Sajal Ali commented, “Can’t wait to watch this one." “You are the most beautiful person," a third comment read.

Just a few days back, Janhvi Kapoor dropped another picture from her Amsterdam visit where she was seen posing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa. In the click, the two were seen sitting in a restaurant as they were also twinning in pink.

Talking about Bawaal, it was earlier reported that the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will take place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. Apart from this, the film shoot will also take place at three locations in India. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of JugJugg Jeeyo which was released on June 24. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul among others. The film received mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics and has so far collected Rs 67.54 crore at the box office across the country.

