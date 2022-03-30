Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Come Together For The First Time For Sajid Nadiadwala's Bawaal | Deets Inside

The speculation has finally come to an end! It has now been confirmed that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will team up for the first time for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal. On Wednesday, Varun took to Twitter and announced his next project with Sajid and Nitesh. The film is titled Bawaal and will reportedly be a love story. Janhvi Kapoor has also been roped in as the female lead in the movie. Bawaal will be released next year on April 7.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the announcement on her official Instagram account and wrote, “Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 ✨ I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn ♥️ See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023."

The announcement has left fans super excited. “We waited for so long for a new movie announcement from you & we got one of our dream collaborations. The fruit of patience truly is sweet. Super excited to witness this Bawaal. Bring it on!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Omg finally a new announcement after so long😭😭This makes me filled with happiness. @Varun_dvn and #Janhvi the new sizzling duo on-screen in town ab machayenge #Bawaal 7th April 2023."

The speculations regarding Varun and Janhvi’s project made headlines on Tuesday after the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor shared a cryptic tweet. “Kal hoga______? Fill in the blanks kardo," he wrote. Soon after, Janhvi from Boney Kapoor’s Twitter handle replied, “Jiska tha mujhe intezaar?? – Janhvi." Later, Varun replied and wrote, “Hmm Boney sir is this u behaving like Janhvi or Janhvi hacking ur account joh bhi ho just knw that kal 12 baje hoga _______ “

Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in an upcoming comedy-drama titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Disha Patani in the lead. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. Janhvi also has several projects coming up including Mr And Mrs Mahi, Bombay Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht.

