Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor To Shoot For Bawaal In 4 European Countries Including Paris

A day after Varun Dhawan announced his next project ‘Bawaal’, more details regarding the movie have now been revealed. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film is all set to take place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. Apart from this, the film shoot will also take place at three locations in India. However, further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also claimed that shooting in Paris for the movie is likely to begin in summer this year. “Since it’s a love story, the makers are looking to do some major and pivotal sequences in the city of love aka. Paris. An extensive recce has taken place and the film will be shot in there this Summer," the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“The entire technical crew is also kicked about taking the film on floors. The excitement is in the air, as the film is just days away from the beginning. Varun and Janhvi too have been invested in script reading sessions and character workshops," the source further added.

For the unversed, it was on Wednesday that Varun Dhawan took to social media and announced this project with Sajid and Nitish. He revealed that the film is titled Bawaal and also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Varun also revealed that the film will hit theatres next year on April 7. “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with #JanhviKapoor♥️ Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023," he had tweeted.

Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in an upcoming comedy-drama titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Disha Patani in the lead. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. On the other hand, Janhvi also has several projects coming up including Mr And Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao and Bombay Girl. She has also been working on Dostana 2 and Takht.

