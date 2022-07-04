Varun and Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo Gains Big On Second Sunday; Will Thor Impact Its Earning?

For another day, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo gained big at the box office. On its second Sunday, the film saw a massive jump at the box office and earned Rs 6.10 crore across the country. It had earned Rs 4.75 crore and Rs 3.30 crore respectively on the previous two days. With this, the total collection of the film so far in the country is Rs 67.54 crore. However, with the release of Marvel’s Thor Love and Thunder on July 6, it will be interesting to see if JugJugg Jeeyo will be able to retain its audience.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the same and wrote, “#JugJuggJeeyo puts up a good show in Weekend 2… National chains attract ample footfalls… Faces a mighty #Hollywood opponent [#Thor] on Thu, has time till Wed to score… [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 67.54 cr. #India biz."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as reported by Box Office India, JugJugg Jeeyo continues to rule theatres Delhi-NCR region.

Recently, Varun Dhawan also talked about the success of the movie and told ETimes that it was ‘amazing’ to get such a response from the audience. “Box office numbers are very important and everyone’s trying to get back to normal times. The times that we are right now in, the kind of love ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is receiving, the kind of response it is getting the world over, is amazing. The box office is also happening and we’re getting so much love from people," he had said.

Advertisement

JugJugg Jeeyo was released on July 24 and is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani are seen together on screen. The film also marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to theatres after nearly seven years. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others. Karan Johar’s film revolves around a couple seeking divorce unless they discover that their father wants to divorce their mother too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.