Varun Dhawan Attends Driver Manoj's Funeral; Emotional Fans Call Actor 'Gem of A Person'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan was clicked arriving at his driver, Manoj Sahu’s funeral service in Mumbai on Wednesday. Varun came to pay his last respects to Manoj, who had been working with the actor’s family for more than 26 years. Manoj reportedly died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

Varun was joined by his elder brother, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan. Rohit was also clicked comforting Manoj’s kids at the last rites. The director was earlier also seen at the Lilavati Hospital, where Manoj was rushed to after complaining of chest pain.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Varun’s fans were emotional to see their beloved star in this time of crisis and called the actor “a gem of a person" for standing by Manoj’s family’s side like a rock.

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan mourned the loss of Manoj through an emotional post on Instagram and said he would always remember his driver for his “humour and passion".

Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a video with Sahu from an event at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong, where he was introducing him to the crowd. The 34-year-old actor said he was devastated by the loss as Manoj was an integral part of his life.

“Manoj has been in my life for the last 26. years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life," he wrote.

Several industry colleagues of the actor, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, among others offered their condolences to Dhawan.

