Varun Dhawan Beats Sara Ali Khan With His 'Chick' Look, Leaves Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dino Morea Go ROFL

Varun Dhawan has left fans in splits with his hilarious post on social media. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture from the sets of his 2020 movie Coolie No. 1. In the picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen flaunting his chick look. Yes, you read it right. In the picture, Varun can be seen dressed as a nurse. With pink lip shade and a perfect pout, the picture is one of the cutest on social media. Varun can be seen posing along with Sara Ali Khan who looked stunning in a peach outfit. “Who’s prettier 👩🏻‍⚕️ Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed," the caption of Varun’s post read.

The picture has left Varun’s friends and fans going ROFL. Sara Ali Khan was quick to write “This was so so so so hot" along with a fire emoji in the comment section of Varun’s post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dino Morea dropped a smiling emoji in the comment section. Manish Paul also wrote, “I love the socks….you are looking so SOCKSY." Raghav Juyal also joked about Varun’s nurse look and commented, “Bhai main bimar hun please take care of me."

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post here:

For the unversed, Coolie No. 1 was released in December 2020. The film was directed by David Dhawan and starred Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. It is a horror-comedy that also features Kriti Sanon. Varun and Kriti were earlier seen together in the 2015 movie Dilwale. Bhediya will hit the screens on November 25 this year. Apart from this, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani. Recently, the actor also dropped a picture with Madhuri Dixit, which raised speculations if the two will be soon collaborating on a project. However, there is no official announcement yet.

