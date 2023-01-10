Home » News » Movies » Varun Dhawan Calls Out Media Portal for Tweeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Has Lost Her Glow' After Myositis

Varun Dhawan Calls Out Media Portal for Tweeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Has Lost Her Glow' After Myositis

Varun Dhawan speaks up in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after the latter got trolled for her looks at a trailer launch event post her Myositis diagnosis.

Varun Dhawan said he met Samantha and she was glowing, after the actress was trolled for her looks.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently clapped back at a media portal for implying that Samantha Ruth Prabhu lost her charm and glow after being diagnosed with myositis. The news portal shared two pictures of Samantha in a collage from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam with the words, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Varun then quoted the tweet and wrote, “You don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing."

Earlier Samantha also had taken to her Twitter handle to give a befitting reply to the portal. She wrote, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did…And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."

In October last year, Samantha had informed her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Myositis. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.

“I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

She added, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. Helmed by Raj and Dk, the spy series would be the Indian version of the The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name.

