Varun Dhawan Channels Inner Sanjay Dutt as He Flaunts His 'Chavagiri'; Watch Video

Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry currently. The actor has not only received rave reviews for his films over time from fans but they also enjoy his social media presence. Varun has a couple of interesting projects in his pipeline and has been busy with his shooting schedule. The Judwaa 2 actor dropped a video of himself on Instagram a few hours ago. For the Instagram reel, Varun showcased Sanjay Dutt’s swag from Kaante as he slowly walked toward the camera.

Varun donned a black vest layered with a brown leather jacket and paired it with denim. He accessorised his look with silver chains and shades. He also wore a pink bandana to keep his long hair away from his face.

He penned the caption for the video, “Chavagiri.” Check out the video here:

On Sunday, Varun re-shared a picture on his Instagram stories to pull his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor's leg. In the collage photo, one photo features a bulky man who resembles Anil Kapoor and the other showed a much younger version of the Malang actor. Varun tagged Anil and wrote, “Sir yai kab Kiya.”

Meanwhile, on the career front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. He will be next seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. The film will hit the theatres on November 25. He also has Nitish Kumar’s directorial Bawaal featuring alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Both the actors were in Poland for the shooting schedule a couple of weeks ago. It is also reported by Pinkvilla that Varun will be featuring in Russo Brothers’ Citadel opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

