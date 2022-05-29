Varun Dhawan Dances On JugJugg Jeeyo's Naach Punjaabban With His Father David Dhawan - Watch Cutest Video

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming movie titled JugJugg Jeeyo. Recently, the Naach Punjaabban song of the movie was released and netizens are already grooving to it. As fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Varun Dhawan took to social media on Sunday and dropped a video in which he can be seen dancing with his father David Dhawan on the peppy track.

In the reel, Varun Dhawan is dressed in a white tee paired with orange and black tracks. On the other hand, his father David wore a blue printed shirt paired with pajamas. The video begins with Varun Dhawan dancing to the song Naach Punjaabban. He then gets pushed by his father David Dhawan who then joins his son for the hookup step of the song. Needless to say, it is one of the cutest clips on social media today.

“Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo," the caption of the video read. The actor also challenged some of his industry friends including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif among others to share similar clips with their family members.

Several fans and friends also took to the comment section to shower love on the father-son duo. While Katrina Kaif dropped red heart emojis, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, ‘Waaaaahhhhhh’.

Helmed by Karan Johar, JugJugg Jeeyo will hit theatres on June 24, 2022. It is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others.

Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan has also been working on Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline.

