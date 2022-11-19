Varun Dhawan Drops His Phone In Excitement As Bhediya Trailer Lights Up Burj Khalifa; Watch

The makers of Bhediya are leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming film to the masses. The trailer of the Amar Kaushik directorial was recently screened at Burj Khalifa. Several people present near the iconic building witnessed the trailer's live screening, including actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who play the lead roles in the film. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Friday night to give a glimpse of them along with the audience watching the trailer.

In the video, Varun is seen trying to record a video of him along with Kriti watching the trailer. However, he later goes on to place his camera on a stand and begins cheering. One can also see a large crowd gathered near the famous building to watch the trailer being screened live. Towards the end, the duo is seen interacting with fans, giving them flying kisses and love. Along with the video, he wrote, “Bhediya trailer at the Burj Khalifa. I got so excited I dropped my phone. Bhediya out on the 25th Nov."

Watch the video below:

Fans were quite thrilled about watching the video and sent best wishes to the actor. One of the users wrote, “May your hard work pay off and I hope this movie is a huge success because you deserve it. This is your movie and your success”. Another user wrote, “I loved the trailer Bhai. This is gonna rock”. A third user wrote, “And out of excitement you dropped your phone? Well, you were indeed super excited."

Directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the movie is a comedy-horror film, which is all set to hit the silver screens on November 25. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhinay Raj Singh and Bhavesh Lohar in crucial roles. Bhediya is a story about Bhaskar, a man who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. A slew of twists, turns, and laughs ensue as Bhaskar and his pals try to find answers.

