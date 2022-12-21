Varun Dhawan Extends Support To Dwayne Johnson After Black Adam Excluded From DCU Phase 1 Plans

Varun Dhawan joined fans to extend his support to Dwayne Johnson after Black Adam was cut off from the first phase of DCU. The actor took to the comments section of the Instagram post featuring The Rock’s statement regarding the future of Black Adam. Johnson penned a long note explaining that Black Adam is not a part of the first phase but the superhero has not been shown the exit door.

“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters," he said.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have a very thick skin — and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decision made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens," he added.

“After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love," Johnson said. He thanked fans for their support and wished everyone happy holidays.

Johnson shared the post with the caption, “Black Adam⚡️Appreciate all the support and love, it’s been very cool to see 🙏🏾🖤 We gave it our best shot, delivered a great movie and now we move on down the road." The post received support from Varun Dhawan. “With u big man," the Bollywood star wrote.

However, fans were heartbroken that James Gunn sidelined yet another superhero from the big screen. “The hierarchy of power had really changed," a fan commented. “I’m just glad we got Cavill again, if only for a few moments," added another.

