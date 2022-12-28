Varun Dhawan Flaunts Washboard Abs In Sultry Dance Video, Says Goodbye To 2022 On ‘Good Note’; Watch

Varun Dhawan is ending 2022 on a good note! The Main Tera Hero actor is now going through a new phase in his acting career with some unique projects in his kitty. Interestingly, 2022 was a mixed bag for the actor. His first release of the year JugJugg Jeeyo had emerged as a massive success. Now, the actor is saying goodbye to 2022 with a sultry dance video on the title track of his superhit film JugJugg Jeeyo.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan is seen shirtless as he flaunts his washboard abs donning a black denim pants. The Student of The Year took his fans’ breath away with the thirst trap video. The actor flaunted his chisselled physique and killer dance moves in the stunning video that he posted from his bedroom. With the clip, the actor send new year wishes to his fans.

He wrote, “Goodbye to 2022 on a good note #jugjuggjeeyo sab log."

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on their favourite actor and send new year greetings.

While one of the fans gushed on VD’s physique and wrote, “Ufffff I’m dead🔥🔥❤️❤️," another fan commented, “New year made already 😍." A third social media user wrote, “Seeing you smiling always makes me smile❤️."

Meanwhile, VD recently hit the headlines when he extended support to Dwayne Johnson after Black Adam was cut off from the first phase of DCU. The actor took to the comments section of the Instagram post featuring The Rock’s statement regarding the future of Black Adam. Johnson penned a long note explaining that Black Adam is not a part of the first phase but the superhero has not been shown the exit door.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have a very thick skin — and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decision made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens," he said.

Johnson shared the post with the caption, “Black Adam⚡️Appreciate all the support and love, it’s been very cool to see 🙏🏾🖤 We gave it our best shot, delivered a great movie and now we move on down the road." The post received support from Varun Dhawan. “With u big man," the Bollywood star wrote.

