Varun Dhawan Grooves To 'Haye Garmi' At Kunal Rawal's Pre-Wedding Bash But Skips Nora Fatehi's Iconic Step

Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was a star-studded event that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Several pictures and videos from the Friday night party are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos that has surfaced now, actor Varun Dhawan can be seen grooving to ‘haye garmi’ song from his movie Street Dancer 3D. He wore a white kurta-pyjama and looked dashing. In the same clip, the singer of the superhit song Badshah can also be seen performing on the stage. From the video, it is clear that Varun and Badshah had set the stage on fire at Kunal and Arpita’s pre-wedding bash.

Varun Dhawan attended Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash with his wife Natasha Dalal. The two were seen twinning in white as they also posed for the paparazzi.

Earlier, another video from the bash was shared on social media in which lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen grooving to the former’s popular song Chaiya Chaiya. With broad smiles on their faces as they recite the lyrics of the song and ape the hook step of the song, the two looked absolutely amazing. Malaika wore an ivory lehenga and accessorised her look with a silver choker and a ring. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor looked charming as always in a black embellished kurta pyjama.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who attended Kunal and Arpita’s party include Rakul Preet Singh, her beau Jackky Bhagnani, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Ishaan Khatter and Badshah among others.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will tie the knot on Sunday i.e August 28. Reportedly, their wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

