Varun Dhawan is Inspired by Allu Arjun and Yash, Wants to Work With SS Rajamouli, Lokesh Kanagraj

Varun Dhawan is all set to put his acting skills to the test with his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is the third film in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. While the actor is eagerly awaiting the film’s release, he recently spoke about south cinema dominating over Bollywood and aspiring to work with leading film-makers from there, like SS Rajamouli, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and S Shankar.

While speaking with India Today, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor emphasized that Bollywood needs to learn a thing or two from their Southern counterparts. He said, “Indian films are doing really well… If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It’s the best thing for Indian films to grow right now. I know it sounds really easy because the Hindi films are getting their a**** kicked right now. So maybe it’s a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well."

Advertisement

The actor further expressed that both the film-industries should be collaborating more often because just like their stars are well-received in the Hindi belt, those down South also rave about Hindi actors. Varun supported his point of view with KGF 2. He expressed, “I don’t know why people forget that KGF 2 also had Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in it. Why do you forget that as well? They are also loved over there and we also love all the actors from there. I just seek inspiration… I think Allu Arjun is amazing and Yash has done great with KGF. Even now, if you see, Kantara, the way the film has been written, directed and acted by the same person, Rishab Shetty. People can divide us, but we are one country and it is a good time to be collaborative because cinema, in general, we are going through a big transition all over."

As for Bhediya, the horror-comedy is set in the forests of Arunachal. Bhediya tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here