Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, KJo and Others; Celebs Shine In Traditional Outfits At Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2022, 09:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood celebs attend Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash was a star-studded event attended by several A-listers from the industry.

Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot. Their wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday i.e August 28 and pre-wedding rituals have already begun. On Friday night, the couple hosted a mega bash which was a star-studded event.

Several A-listers from the industry attended the pre-wedding bash. While Varun Dhawan was spotted twinning in white with his wife Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora arrived in an ivory lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. Aditya Roy Kapoor also caught everyone’s attention as he arrived in all-black attire. Rakul Preet Singh and her beau Jackky Bhagnani were also snapped together. Sanjay Kapoor also arrived with his family including Shanaya Kapoor. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta,

Ishaan Khatter and Badshah also posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for the mega bash. Looks like black and white was the theme of the party wherein celebs were also asked to grace the special day in traditional ensembles. Check out the pictures here:

Karan Johar attended designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhwan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted twinning in white. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous too in an ivory lehenga. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a white saree and looked no less than divine beauty. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya Roy Kapoor looked charming as always in all-black attire. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Lovebirds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh arrived together at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white saree at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shanaya Kapoor also posed with her mother as they arrived at the party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Kapoor was also snapped arriving at the bash with his son. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Superstar Anil Kapoor attended party in a blue attire but decided to keep his mask on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Just like her father, Rhea Kapoor also posed for the paparazzi but followed covid safety protocols. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor also attended the party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Singer and rapper Badshah arrived in a style too,. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ishaan Khatter also posed for the lens as he arrived at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was also snapped in a black saree as she arrived for the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Kunal and Arpita’s wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

