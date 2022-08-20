Home » News » Movies » Varun and Kartik Groove To 'Bom Diggy Diggy' In Viral Video, Fans Call Them 'Desi Boys of Bollywood'

Varun and Kartik Groove To 'Bom Diggy Diggy' In Viral Video, Fans Call Them 'Desi Boys of Bollywood'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 20:50 IST

Mumbai, India

New desi boys in the city! Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan's viral video impresses all. (Photos: Instagram)
New desi boys in the city! Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan's viral video impresses all. (Photos: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan's 'Bom Diggy Diggy' dance has left fans completely impressed and the video is now going viral on social media.

Advertisement

What happens when two movie stars with a massive fan following, meet up for partying? A visual treat for the fans of course! A viral video featuring Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan appears to have sent the fans into a frenzy. The actors dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s party jam Bom Diggy Diggy has gone crazy viral. This clip is from Varun’s father and renowned filmmaker David Dhawan’s birthday bash. While numerous pictures from the event have been making the rounds on social media, this video, in particular, has gained a lot of attention.

In the video, Varun can be seen dancing in a basic white t-shirt and blue trousers. On the other hand, Kartik is dressed in a grey printed t-shirt underneath a brown jacket and blue jeans. The two young stars set the stage on fire with their moves.

Advertisement

Ever since this clip surfaced online, fans have been demanding to watch both of them on-screen together. Sharing the clip on Twitter, one of the fans wrote, “The Desi Boyssss of B’wood!!! ❤️‍❤️‍ The bond Kartik n Varun have alwayssss shareddd is soo damn precious. The future of B’wood is in the most secure and super hit hands, with these two!"

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan recently had the largest opening of the year. He is now getting ready to appear on big screens in Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, who was also visible in numerous images with Kartik at the birthday party. Apart from Shehzada, the Pyaar ka Punchnama star also has projects like Captain India, Freddy, Satyaprem ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan, who was most recently seen in the multi-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, will next be seen opposite Sajid Nadiadwala in Bawaal. In the film, he will share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor. Besides Bawaal, Varun also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: August 20, 2022, 20:50 IST
last updated: August 20, 2022, 20:50 IST