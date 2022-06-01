Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Sizzling Hot Picture From JugJugg Jeeyo Impresses Samantha Prabhu and Others

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their next movie titled JugJugg Jeeyo. The two actors recently dropped a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in the movie. In the picture, Varun and Kiara looked hottest in an intimate pose. While Varun was seen flaunting his chiseled abs, Kiara stood close to him in her sexy avatar. Dropping the pictures, Kiara wrote, “Coming soon…" and dropped a fire emoji.

Needless to say, the clicks have left fans and industry colleagues completely impressed. The comment section of Kiara’s post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi among others also dropped fire emojis.

While one of the fans wrote, “Damn you both looking so hot," another social media user talked about how the picture reminds him of Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt from Student of The Year 2. “Carbon copy of “Hook Up Song" from SOTY 2," the comment read.

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others. The trailer of the movie was released earlier last month and raised excitement among fans. It depicted how Varun Dhawan is seeking a divorce from his wife (played by Kiara Advani). However, he soon encounters that even his father (Anil Kapoor) wants to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor). The film will hit theatres on June 24, 2022.

Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan has also been working on Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kartik Aaryan. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience.

