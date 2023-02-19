Home » News » Movies » Varun Dhawan Makes Halwa for David Dhawan, Director Says 'First Time I Have Had Such A...'

Varun Dhawan took review of the halwa that he made on Mahashivratri for David Dhawan.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 14:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan made a mark with Jugjugg Jeeyo last year around the time when films were not performing well at the box office. The actor followed it up with Bhediya which received great reviews and did decent business at the box office. While he is still busy with work, Varun decided to try his hand in the kitchen as well. On Saturday, Varun whipped out halwa for his father David Dhawan and asked him for his review.

On Saturday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip of David Dhawan trying and reviewing he made for Mahashivratri. In the video, Varun asked, “How’s the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?". David replied, “I think it’s damn good and the first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also.’ The Student Of The Year actor captioned his post, “Dad reviewing my halwa."

Several celebs and fans reacted to this sweet gesture. Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Davidji, ur the cutest!" Ayushmann Khurrana reacted with a heart emoji. Anjali Dhawan wrote, “So cute (laughing and crying emoji)". One of the fans commented, “Feedback is outstanding!!! Totally out of the world! Keep rocking beta! Papa ka Dil jeet liye!!" Another wrote, “Best time spent with father!!" A third fan said, “Now give him the second bowl RN!!"

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

first published: February 19, 2023, 14:39 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 14:49 IST
