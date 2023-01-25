Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Anniversary Bash: Janhvi, Sara, Malaika-Arjun Arrive In Style; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the cutest couples in the industry. VD has gotten married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal, and on several occasions, the actor has expressed his love for her. On Tuesday, January 24, Varun and Natasha hosted a grand anniversary party at their residence in Mumbai. They invited their friends from the industry to be a part of the special day. Stars like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and others attended the bash. All the celebrities arrived dressed in stylish fits to celebrate the special day with the couple.

Janhvi Kapoor looked super stylish in a black midi dress. She styled it with strappy black heels, a chained mini-shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings. Her ensemble features full-length sleeves, a scoop neckline, and a figure-hugging fit to highlight her enviable curves. She rounded off her look with wavy tresses and had a pink lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner on.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan arrived at the star-studded occasion in a pink and blue-coloured sharara suit set adorned in intricate embroidery and silver gota patti borders. She rounded off the ethnic look with a matching dupatta, juttis, pretty jhumkis, a quirky embroidered bag, minimal makeup, and open tresses. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Varun Dhawan is seen greeting Sara as they share a warm hug, before welcoming Sara into her home. Check here:

Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor twinned in black as they arrived for the anniversary bash.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor looked uber cool in black as he attended his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star’s anniversary party. The twosome posed happily for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan was next seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Bhediya’ by film-maker Amar Kaushik. In the film, the actor played the role of a shape-shifting werewolf, who, along with his friends, looks for answers amid twists and turns thrown at them. The actor has also joined hands with South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here