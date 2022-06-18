Varun Dhawan: I'm Not Satisfied With My Career, It's a Restart Post Pandemic For Me | Exclusive

From Badrinath Ki Dulhania to his comic timing in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 and some of his intense roles in Badlapur and October, Varun Dhawan has proved his mettle in a variety of characters. The actor, who completes a decade in the industry this year, says he isn’t really content with his career.

“I feel happy that I got the opportunity to play such a variety of roles but I am not satisfied. I believe after the pandemic it’s like a restart for me. I feel like a newcomer and believe that I need to get back to doing things. But I wouldn’t want to do things in the same way. For the first eight years till the pandemic happened I would be stressed out while working. I was having a lot of fun as it was my age but at the same time, I felt very tensed. Now I want to enjoy and do good content," he tells News18.

Dhawan, who has given many hits, says that he would be stressed about achieving success. “The society at large compels you to think that if you aren’t successful, you are a failure. These things affected my work and I had this introspection during the pandemic. I want to stay happy and do good work. I don’t want to have any kind of burden. As an actor I want to explore new things because I believe if you do not try out different things, there will be no growth. You need to constantly evolve."

In the past few months many big-budget south films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, KGF 2 have taken the box office by storm, not only in the southern market but also in the North Indian box office, and to a large extent across the globe. However, several Hindi films have failed to recreate that magic at the box office in recent times. This has led to a debate about the slump that Bollywood has faced with back-to-back releases and how South movies have overpowered the Hindi films.

When we asked the actor about his opinion on this, he said felt that any good film irrespective of the language would work. “The audience won’t watch a bad film, whether it is English, Hindi or a South film. I feel good films work. Yes, there is a stress about our releases but we would have been in a more stressful situation if people wouldn’t go for any films including South and Hollywood. I feel the overall Indian box-office is in a healthy position," he says.

Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. He agrees that the Hindi filmmakers need to rethink and come up with something that the audience wants to see. “Does our industry need to pull up its socks? Yes, we definitely need to do that. The film business in general needs to pull up its socks too. The amount of flops that Hollywood has given, if you count the number, it is huge. The amount of films which have done badly in the South are also huge. In the Hindi film industry, we have a lot of good films coming up, so we are all hopeful," he says.

