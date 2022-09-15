Varun Dhawan On Koffee with Karan 7: 'Can Never Force Anyone I'm Close to Taking Me in a Film'

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featured actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, who starred recently in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, as the new guests. From talking candidly about career graphs to giving marriage advice to strangers, the new segment is sure to take you on a roller coaster ride of laughter. At one point during the episode, host Karan Johar quizzed Varun Dhawan about not getting signed in his film. He asked, “I mentored you, we have such a close association, but when I say sign Ranveer Singh in a film does that bother you on any level?”

Varun Dhawan, who is known for his witty nature on a serious note, agreed that it does affect him. It makes him question his capability and then further wonder where he is going wrong. He answered, “It definitely makes me think that, am I slipping, have I not done something? Have I not had that body of work for Karan not come again to me with a film?” According to him, the questions arise because he had been working with national award-winning filmmakers in the past, who find Dhawan capable of playing lead roles in their films. But when it comes to Karan Johar, it bothers him why the Dharma director doesn’t think he can’t play specific parts.

He explained, “I’ve worked with some great directors, I’ve worked with Sriram, I worked with Shoojit sir, and I am working with Nitesh sir. So I am seeing these big probably national award-winning directors, take me in their films. As a director, purely as a director, I am like why isn’t Karan not feeling, that I can do these parts, why is he not feeling that I’ll just go, give it my all? And I would get that scale and that full Karan Johar presentation because I’ve been a big fan of Karan as a director.”

During the same interaction, Varun Dhawan clarified that it isn’t specifically Ranveer Singh whom he considers a competition but believes that he might have to deliver one more strong performance to make people believe in him. He added, “It’s not about Ranveer. I would feel the same whether it’s Ranbir or Ranveer, whether it’s any new actor for that matter. But I take it in the way that am I not doing enough? Do I need to prove more? Do I need to give that one performance, which is gonna like make everyone stand up and wake up?”

After Varun Dhawan poured his heart out, Johar asked why the Humpty Sharam Ki Dulhania star did not tell him anything of this personally. To this Dhawan responded, “I don’t think I should ask for work.” Karan Johar then reassured Varun, “Sometimes you can just speak your heart out because we are close enough.”

However, the latter explained that he loves to treat his profession with honesty. Dhawan expressed that he cannot ask the director specifically to take him in his film. Instead, all he can do is be honest about being hardworking and leave the final decision to the filmmaker. He concluded, “No, for me profession is a profession. I can never force anyone that I am close to taking me in a film. I can say I want to work with you sir because I admire you as a maker. Please take me. I’ll do anything and everything that needs to be done. I’ll prep, I’ll work super hard, I’ll give you my 5000%, and then it’s up to the person. I don’t believe in doing that emotional thing to get a film.”

After Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan has multiple projects lined up for him including Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

