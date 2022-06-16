Varun Dhawan on Trends in Bollywood: Nobody Knows S***, Not Even Most Successful Producer, Director

Actor Varun Dhawan has said that nobody in Bollywood “knows s***" about trends and what works and what doesn’t at the box office. In an interview, Varun said that even the “most successful producers or directors" don’t know the formula to make a hit movie. His JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani echoed the similar sentiments that there is no formula to what will work for a film.

Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 (2020) directed by his father David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A reboot of the 1995 film of the same name, the film also starred Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The film was slated for a theatrical release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually released on an OTT platform to negative reviews. Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is nearing the 175 crore-mark.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun said, “Kiara is a keen follower. Nobody knows s***, Let’s just say it today on camera, nobody knows s***, nobody knows anything. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the trade knows anything. I don’t know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there’s nothing. Nobody knows anything."

Kiara added to this, “What are these trends? There are no trends. Nobody knows what’s working, no one knows. There’s no formula to this."

Varun and Kiara will next be seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 24.

Varun Dhawan has multiple films in the pipeline including Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

