Varun Dhawan Poses With Differently-abled Fan in Viral Pic; Netizens Call Him 'Kindest Actor'

Varun Dhawan never misses a chance to interact with fans. Pictures and videos of the actor posing with fans and taking their blessings are often shared on social media. A clip of Varun with a differently-abled fan has been doing rounds on the internet leaving people in awe of the actor’s down-to-earth nature. The video was shared on Instagram on Sunday. In the now-viral clip, the fan was seen giving a peck on Varun’s cheek as they met.

In the video, Varun first poses with the fan, seconds later, the fan gives him a kiss on his cheek. In return, Varun kisses his hand and keeps the other hand over his head affectionately. Reacting to the adorable clip, fans flooded the comment section adoring Varun’s down-to-earth nature. One of the fans wrote, “Varun is one of the kindest actors in Bollywood", while another stated, “This made my day." “You are so kind to your fans, we are proud to be your fans," a third commented.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, JuggJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Alongside Varun, the film stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Prajakta Kalongside oli and Manish Paul are also a part of the film, which is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

The actor has another interesting release this year, in the form of Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead rolesin the film. This is not it, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from the previous installments Roohi and Stree. Bhediyaa is slated to release in November 25, 2022.

